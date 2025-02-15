Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,685,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,116 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,192,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,763,000 after purchasing an additional 727,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $56.42. 1,331,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,698. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.