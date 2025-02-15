Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after buying an additional 433,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,395,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

