Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 619,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,976,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,799,000.

VT stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

