Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 119,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,632. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

