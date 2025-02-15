Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per ShareOn February 13, 2025, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share for both common stock and Class B common stock. Thi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vishay Intertechnology’s 8K filing here.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More