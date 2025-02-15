Vivid Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

