Vivid Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

