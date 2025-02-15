Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $743,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

