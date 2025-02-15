Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

