Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.9 %

MSTR opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.12 and its 200 day moving average is $261.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

