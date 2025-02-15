Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 1,886,868 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

