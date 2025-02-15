Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 8.1 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 61.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

