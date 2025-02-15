WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,934 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

