WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 455 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $933.60 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $935.90 and a 200 day moving average of $894.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

