WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 77 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,254,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $230.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.44 and a one year high of $233.26.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

