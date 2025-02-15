WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

