WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APOC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth about $1,923,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,254,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Stock Performance

Shares of APOC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59.

