Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

SMCI stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

