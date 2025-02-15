William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in TransUnion by 43.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

