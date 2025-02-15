WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.96 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 54.60 ($0.69). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 909 shares.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.96.
