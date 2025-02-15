XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.48) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.05) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 331.16. The firm has a market cap of £795.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Alan Bannatyne bought 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

Recommended Stories

