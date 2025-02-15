Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £149.50 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($188.17).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 44 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($189.96).

Zotefoams Price Performance

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.73) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 279.73 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.20 ($7.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 377.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

