100 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $366.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

