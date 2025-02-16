1,177 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

NSIT stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

