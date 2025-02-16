174 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

