1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 151,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Trading Down 0.7 %

SRCE opened at $66.36 on Friday. 1st Source has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

