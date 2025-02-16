4,343 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,343 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $607.32. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

