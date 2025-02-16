ABC Arbitrage SA Buys New Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PHG opened at $28.16 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.