Adam Chamberlain Sells 403 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. This represents a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $380.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Stephens upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

