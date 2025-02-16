Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.88. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $607.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

