Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

