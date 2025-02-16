Agilis Partners LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Agilis Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.