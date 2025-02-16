Agilis Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Agilis Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $348.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $349.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.