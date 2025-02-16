Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 11.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 767,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,571,000 after purchasing an additional 591,178 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

