Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 17,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $302,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,093. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 40,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKBA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. StockNews.com raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

