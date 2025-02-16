AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 104.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

