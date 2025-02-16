Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

