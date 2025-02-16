Allworth Financial LP Has $16.86 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,044 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

