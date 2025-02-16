Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1,937.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,190 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 684,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

