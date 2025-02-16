Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

