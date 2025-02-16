Amarillo National Bank Sells 190 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.90 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

