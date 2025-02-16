American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 631 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

