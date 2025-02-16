American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 27,918 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

