American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $64.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

