American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

