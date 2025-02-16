American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

