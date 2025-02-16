American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 384.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $97.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 37.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

