Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 550,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,715.67. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $310,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,392.98. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

