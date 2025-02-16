Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 550,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.38.
Insider Activity
In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,715.67. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $310,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,392.98. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.