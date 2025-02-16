Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $35,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,096.76. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,158 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $33,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 696,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,438.32. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,903 shares of company stock worth $86,050 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 1,289,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,735. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

