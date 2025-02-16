Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of ARI opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 46.13, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -108.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,236,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 162,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 226,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,063,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 56,284 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

